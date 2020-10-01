125 Years

October 1, 1895

The meeting in the assembly room of the court house held last night to organize a Democratic club in Sidney was well attended with more than 200 persons present. J.D. Barnes was elected president; E.C. Amos, secretary; R.D. Murphy, assistant secretary; Will Heiser, treasurer, and William O’Leary, sergeant-at-arms.

———

The Board of Improvement has ratified the action of council in reference to the appropriation of enough money from that fund to defray the expense of making a preliminary survey for the sewer system for Sidney. The work in the survey has already been started by Ben Coulson.

———

A novelty in the shape of a gold-plated Round Oak stove is on exhibition at the stove store of James Rostron. This stove was a part of the company’s exhibit at the World’s Fair. It is the only gold-plated stove in existence.

———

The commissioners have contracted with Hitchcock and Simmons for one of their patent duplex furnaces to be place under the boiler at the power house at the rear of the jail.

100 Years

October 1, 1920

The first regular practice for the Sidney football team yesterday afternoon was a success in every respect. All likely candidates, with the exception of Bland and Hollinger, were on hand and every man showed up in his old-time form. The players were so full of pep that coach Sam Hetzler had to caution them several times about over-doing the first-time out.

——-

In the golf matches played off for the club championship last week, Harry Rice defeated L.J. Meyerholtz with a score of 5 and 4: Ray Piper won over Tom Studevant, 4 and 2, and Dr. O.F. Sickman won over John Leymaster with the score of 2 and 1.

——-

Misses Emma Graham and Miriam Ginn are in Cleveland this week attending the meeting of the Ohio State Library Association being held at the Hotel Statler.

75 Years

OCT 1, 1945

Dr. Clayton Kiracofe, O.D., was named president of the Sidney Kiwanis club for 1946 at the annual election of officers held as a part of the regular luncheon meeting of the club yesterday. Serving with Kiracofe will be; Henry VerWayne, vice president; Arthur Allinger, treasurer; Fred Dull, Frank Marshall, and Robert Stump as directors.

———

Praise for graduate nurses of this community, coupled with an appeal for continued cooperation in alleviating the serious problem of nurse shortage was voiced today by Elsie L. Delin, superintendent at Wilson Memorial Hospital.

50 Years

October 1, 1970

Tickets for the 15th annual Jaycee Hawaiian banquet have been placed on sale, according to Ed Egbert, general chairman for the affair. Dave Stang, ticket chairman, noted that only 150 tickets will be sold, with the grand award a trip for two to Hawaii or a $1000 cash award.

———

Silver Plume, Colo. – Twenty-nine persons, most of them Wichita State University football players and officials on their way to a game with Utah State, were killed Friday when their chartered plane crashed and exploded high in the Colorado Rockies.

———

Average temperature for September 1970 was 3.2 degrees above normal and precipitation was only .06 of an inches below normal, according to Dave Fette, official U.S. government weather observer for Shelby County, who reported the average maximum was 80.9 degrees.

25 Years

October 1, 1995

Dick Pierce will lead another star gaze for Friends of the Shelby County Park District on Saturday, beginning at 7:30 p.m. The gaze will be held at Lockington Reserve off Kaser Road. Pierce is a member of the Stillwater Stargazers and has led several previous star gazes for this group.

———

Washington Township Trustees are filling out forms to get financial assistance for the township to repair damage caused by the August flooding. At the Monday night meeting, the trustees reviewed papers they received from Shelby County Emergency Management Agency Director Thelma Thompson to be sent in.

———

Photo: The new downtown fire station across the street from the Sidney Municipal Building is beginning to take shape. The basement has been poured and the basement walls are going up. The station will cost an estimated $2.4 million. The station will be able to house the Sidney Fire Department’s aerial ladder truck.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

