Fairlawn superintendent resigns

SIDNEY – Fairlawn Local Schools Superintendent Jeff Hobbs resigned his position effective immediately during an emergency board meeting that lasted approximately one minute Wednesday. No public explanation was offered for the move.

The resignation is effective Thursday, Oct. 1. He will be replaced by the former longtime Botkins Local School superintendent Connie Schneider beginning Oct. 2 on an interim basis. She was hired at a rate of $400 per day through July 31, 2021.

Hobbs will serve as an administrative assistant Oct. 2 through Dec. 18.

After the meeting, treasurer Keith Doseck said it has yet to be determined how many days Schneider will work in the district. She, nor Hobbs, was in attendance at the meeting.

When questioned after the meeting for a reason behind the resignation, board president Hope Apke presented a written statement upon leaving.

It states, “This evening the Fairlawn Board of Education accepted the resignation of Jeff Hobbs as superintendent of Fairlawn and has named Connie Schneider the Acting Superintendent, effective Oct. 2.The board will have no further comment other than to say we thank Mr. Hobbs for his service at Fairlawn Local Schools.

“We thank our staff for their support, commitment and loyalty to our district and our students, and we encourage everyone to maintain their focus on delivering high-quality education in a healthy and safe school environment.”

Attempts to contact Hobbs following the meeting were unsuccessful.

Hobbs https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/10/web1_HobbsJeff_16.jpg Hobbs