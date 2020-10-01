Christmas Clearinghouse sign-ups planned

Sidney –Every year The Salvation Army’s Christmas Clearinghouse provides gifts and food to over 200 families as well as gifts and food to over 150 senior citizens in Shelby County.

Shelby County residents who need assistance with gifts for their children and food for their families this Christmas are encouraged to sign-up for assistance through The Salvation Army’s Christmas Clearinghouse.

Sign-ups for families will take place at The Salvation Army on Oct. 12-16 and Oct. 19-23 from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. Hours will be extended to 5 p.m. on Oct. 13 and Oct. 20. Families must bring the following documentation: photo ID; social security cards and birth certificates for everyone in the house; proof of all household income; proof of all household expenses; gift lists and clothing sizes for all children.

Sign-ups for seniors will take place at The Salvation Army Oct. 26, 28 and 30 from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. Seniors must bring the following documentation: photo ID, proof of all income and proof of all expenses.

Anyone who has questions can call The Salvation Army at 937-492-8412 Monday, Tuesday, Thursday or Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“This year we expect the need to be even greater than previous years” said Capt. Samantha Lockard. “Please do not wait until the last minute to sign-up.”