Lockington sets trick-0r-treat

LOCKINGTON — The village of Lockington will have trick-or-treat on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, from 4 to 5 p.m.

The following guidelines are being recommended according to CDC and Gov. Mike DeWine’s recommendations:

• No door-to-door in order to provide social distancing.

• Handle treats with gloves and pre-package in baggies and place them on a table at the end of a drive-way and/or porch where trick-or-treater’s can clearly see them.

• No homemade treats. Please only hand out factory wrapped treats.

• Do not allow trick-or-treaters to grab treats from a “community” bowl.

• Limit the number of households trick-or-treaters visit.

• Groups should be of the same household.

• Social distance from other trick-or-treaters.

• Carry hand sanitizer and use it often. Especially, if coming into contact with other surfaces and/or before and after handling treats.

• Residents may offer hand sanitizer.

• Children over age two should wear a mask/face covering. Parents/guardians please wear a mask/face covering. Whether trick-or-treating or passing out treats.

• Each household should consider if they are high-risk and consult with their family physician if they have concerns.

Ultimately, it is up to the parents/guardians/residents to follow recommendations and/or decide if and how they will participate in trick-or-treat.