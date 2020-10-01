Recipes still being accepted for SDN cookbook

SIDNEY — Recipes are still being accepted for the Sidney Daily News’ 2020 COVID-19 Cookbook.
The Sidney Daily News will continue to accept recipes until Thursday, Oct. 15, at 5 p.m.
The 36th annual cookbook will be included in the Nov. 21 edition of the newspaper.
Emailed recipes are preferred and can be sent to SDNrecipes@aimmediamidwest.com. Recipes in hard copy can be mailed or delivered to the Sidney Daily News, 1451 N. Vandemark Road, Sidney, OH 45365.
The categories for the cookbook are:
• Quarantine dishes: Any recipe learned or created during quarantine due to COVID-19;
• Kids in quarantine: New recipes learned or created by cooks under the age of 18 for their family;
• Fair fun: While there was no baked good competition at the Shelby County Fair this year, the SDN has created a category just for them;
• Main dishes;
• Scrumptious Sides;
• Desserts.
For information, call 937-538-4823.
