125 Years

October 2, 1895

The county commissioners received bids until noon today for erecting an iron bridge across Loramie creek at Newport. There were 14 bidders and the bids varied in amounts from $1,425 to $4,055 on the basis of several different proposals.

——-

A meeting was held in the Methodist church last night to organize a local society of the Ohio Anti-Saloon League. The meeting was not very well attended, only about 20 persons being present. An organization was formed with W.R. McKnight, president: Rev. F.M. Myers, vice president: Miss Mattie Hall, secretary, and Miss Edna Betts, treasurer.

——-

The Big Four railroad company will commence tomorrow on extending the switch past James N. Anderson’s wheel works.

100 Years

October 2, 1920

About 9 o’clock this morning smoke was discovered coming from the basement of the Monumental building. The fire department was notified and it was very evident that the blaze had gained considerable headway. The large amount of smoke rolling from the basement made it difficult to determine the source of the fire. It was almost an hour before it was gotten under control, with firemen using gas masks. The fire apparently started from the furnace under the Piggly Wiggly store and a lot of stock at the rear of that store was damaged by water.

——-

A report of the census bureau shows that cities are increasing in population 7 ½ times as fast as the rural districts.

75 Years

October 2, 1945

Sidney firemen are busy learning the location of 1,126 farm homes and rural buildings in seven surrounding townships as the contracts for fire protection in those areas become effective on Monday. Townships involved include: Orange, Green, Perry, Clinton, Franklin and Salem and the half of Turtle Creek township south of the Mason pike.

——-

Work on the 10-inch water main over the new Court street river bridge has been completed, according to Service Director R.E. Teegarden. Disconnected four years ago, when the new bridge was started, the East Sidney area has been dependent upon the water main across the river at North street since that time.

——-

Cecil H. Gamble, a director of the Proctor and Gamble Co., Cincinnati, will be the principal speaker at the Kick-off meeting for the War and Community Chest workers at the Masonic temple next Monday evening, it was announced today by Dr. Harry Barr, chest president.

50 Years

October 2, 1970

QUINCY- Mrs. Jerry Smith and Mrs. Fred Elman home economics teachers at Riverside High School attended a FHA sub-regional work shop held at Northwestern High School, Springfield, on Saturday.

They were accompanied by Janice Snipes, Karen Douglas, Teresa Krisher and Cheryl Dorsey.

——-

The first meeting of the club year for the Sidney Federated Woman’s Club was held in the community rooms of the Amos Memorial Public Library on September 28.

Leading activities of the federation for the coming year will be Mrs. R.W. Sinks, president; Mrs. R.G. Berg, first vice president; Mrs. Arne Pertolla, second vice president; Mrs. Warren L. Enyart, secretary; Mrs. Thurston Smyer, treasurer and state chairman of national affairs department, and Mrs. E.H. Tecklenberg, chaplain.

25 Years

October 2, 1995

Shelby County Habitat for Humanity will be doing its next project in Jackson Center after building two homes in Sidney with volunteer labor.

On Thursday afternoon, Habitat for Humanity president Dave Verboski, vice president Rudy Keister and Regional Planning Director David Waltz met with Shelby County Commissioners John Laws and Gary Van Fossen to talk about using $5,000 in county Revolving Loan Fund money to buy two lots on Red Bud Circle.

——-

MINSTER – Organizers enjoyed another successful Minster Oktoberfest last weekend, although attendance appeared to be down slightly Saturday possibly due to outside factors.

Officials believe two events may have affected Saturday’s attendance – The Ohio State-Notre Dame football game on television Saturday afternoon and a sobriety checkpoint operated by the Ohio Highway Patrol that was conducted Saturday night and early Sunday.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

