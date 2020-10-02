National Life Chain event Sunday in Sidney

SIDNEY — The Life Chain is a nationwide opportunity of prayer and witness for Respect Life Month sponsored by Shelby County Right to Life and the National Life Chain. The event will be Sunday, Oct. 4, at the westside steps of the Shelby County Courthouse, beginning at 2:30 p.m. with a brief prayer, followed by a presentation by a local high school senior, winner of the Shelby County 2020 pro-life speech contest.

After a time of silent prayer and witness around the court square, participants will reconvene for the closing prayer and benediction at 3:30 p.m. led by a pastor recently welcomed to Sidney.

A diaper drive is also being held for families assisted by Shelby County Right to Life: Diapers (size 4, 5, 6 and pull-ups), as well as wipes and formula, can be delivered to the downtown RTL Thrift Shop immediately before or after the Life Chain.

For the event, park across the street from the courthouse.