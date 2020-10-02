Facility updates and classes underway at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA

SIDNEY — The Sidney-Shelby County YMCA has announced their latest facility updates.

• All main entrances are now open and available for use.

• Reservations are no longer needed for lap swim. Lanes are available on a first come, first served basis.

• The Youth Center is now open and themed fun nights will resume in October.

• Child Watch services have expanded to include supervised watch for kids ages 7 to 9. If parents wish to take advantage of this service, they must sign their child in and out at Child Watch.

• Members ages 10 and up may be at the Y unaccompanied by an adult.

• Basketballs and other equipment may be checked out at the Welcome Center per usual policy. Welcome Center staff will sanitize equipment when it is returned.

For the safety of members and guests, additional cleaning staff have been added and are cleaning about every two hours. Everything is also being sanitized with electrostatic sprayers. The technology in these sprayers allow the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA’s cleaning team to clean and sanitize the facility in a more efficient manner. The YMCA was able to purchase these sprayers thanks to a grant from the Community Foundation of Shelby County.

During the month of October, non-members get a new way to “Try the Y” with the Group Exercise Class Punch Card. For $30, this card allows the user to attend any 10 group exercise classes, except for Delay the Disease. The card is valid for three months from the time of purchase and is valid only for group exercise classes and does not include full facility access. Stop by the Y to learn more or purchase a card.

Various classes are available to members and potential members alike through the month of October.

Swim Team “Try it” week will be from Oct. 5 through 8 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. New and potential swim team members are invited to try swim team for free to see if they like it. The 10 and under age group will hold sessions from 6:30 to 7 p.m.; the 11 to 14 age group will hold sessions from 7:15 to 7:45 p.m.; the 15 and over age group will hold sessions from 8 to 8:30 p.m. For questions, contact Karen Miller at 937-492-9134 or email KMillerSwim@gmail.com.

Basketball classes will be available throughout the fall season for children ages 5 to 12 on Thursdays starting Oct. 1 and running through Oct. 22 from 4:30 to 5:15 p.m. Classes will continue on Thursdays beginning Oct. 29 and running through Nov. 19 for children Ages 8 to 12 from 4:30 to 5:15 p.m. and children 5 to 7 from 5:15 to 6 p.m. Interested participants can sign up at the Welcome Center or online.

Basketball League will be held Saturday mornings for seven weeks beginning Nov. 7 and running through Dec. 19. Classes are divided by age with Lil’ Hoops available to children ages 3 to 4, and classes available to children ages 4 to 6 and ages 7 to 10. Cost is $35 for youth members and $60 for potential members. Deadline to register is Oct. 17.

Martial Arts classes focusing on karate and jujitsu will be held for anyone age 6 through adults on Fridays. Beginner classes will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. and the cost for four classes is $22 for members and $40 for non-members. Advanced classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. and the cost for four classes is $44 for members and $80 for non-members. Classes are taught by Sensei David Smith, in partnership with Jukido-Kai School-Martial Arts.

Various kinetics classes will be offered, including: Mommy & Me (parent and child, ages 10 to 24 months); Pre-school Gymnastics (ages 2 to 5); Youth Gymnastics (ages 6 and up); Pre-Team Gymnastics; Acrobatic Gymnastics; Cheerleading classes; Tumbling classes, and Competitive Gymnastics Team. For dates, times, and cost, visit www.sidney-ymca.com.

Various aquatics classes will be offered, including: Water Discovery/Exploration (parent and child, ages 6 months to 3 years); Preschool swim lessons (ages 3 to 6) — for swimmers in levels 1 to 3, a parent or adult must be in the water with their child; Youth swim lessons (ages 6 and up); Competitive swim team (Y Stingrays), and Adult swim lessons (by appointment only). Private and semi-private lessons are also available. For dates, times, and cost, visit www.sidney-ymca.com.