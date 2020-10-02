Wapakoneta OSP Post to get new public phone number

WAPAKONETA — The Wapakoneta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is getting a new number for the public to utilize.

Effective Oct. 16, 2020, according to Wapakoneta’s OSP Post, an update to the current phone system required the number change.

The new public phone number for the Wapakoneta Post will be 419-434-9472. The new fax number will be 419-679-5190.

The Wapakoneta Post is dispatched out of the Piqua dispatch center, the press release said. The phone number for any calls for service will remain the same at 419-738-8010. It will be answered by a dispatcher 24 hours a day.