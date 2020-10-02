Eagle Scout erects town signs

MINSTER – Due to the efforts of an aspiring Eagle Scout, Minster has new 8-foot by 10-foot corporation signs on state Route 66 north and south of town.

That Eagle Scout is 18-year-old senior Ethan Huwer, a member of Scout Troop 44 in Minster and the son of Jackie and Jim Huwer.

Huwer’s project allowed him to participate with architects in the selection of the sign’s style, to secure the supplies to erect the sign and then to work with village employees to install the signage. He was assisted by his father Jim, who served as supervisor, along with Ethan’s younger brother, Eli Huwer, and friend, Drew Perryman

Village Administrator Don Harrod complimented Huwer for his work with the representatives of Garmann Miller, helping to select the style of the signs. Harrod also said he did well coordinating work with village electrical crews who assisted in the installation.

Harrod said the village had wanted to update the corporation signs for 10 years.

“It was through prompting and leadership by Ethan that decisions were finally made and the signs ordered.”

Supplies for the project included concrete from Spring Creek Gravel and gravel from Minster Supply. Menards donated wood to brace the sign while the concrete set.

The village provided the signs, created by Foresite of Florida for $7,400.

Huwer said he decided on the project because he had noticed that the existing signs were rather small.

Now that the signs are erected, the village plans to add new lighting and landscaping.

Huwer said what he most enjoyed about the project was learning how to work with village employees as well as sharpening his skills as a leader to his group.

Troop 44’s Facebook page says that members have done over 25 Eagle Scout projects since the year 2000. The rank of Eagle Scout may be earned by a Scout who has been a Life Scout for at least six months, has earned a minimum of 21 merit badges, has demonstrated Scout Spirit, and has shown leadership within his troop. Huwer has been active with Scouts since the first grade.

His next step to attain his Eagle Scout badge is to file paperwork with the District Council then arrange a meeting with them to showcase his work.

He expressed his appreciation to the District and Troop 44 Scoutmaster Cliff Perryman for allowing him a six-month extension to complete his project. COVID had delayed the work when the Florida company who fabricated the signs closed down from March until July. The project was supposed to be completed by his 18th birthday.

Ethan Huwer, of Minster, works on the new sign at the village’s corporation limit. Huwer completed the project for his Eagle Scout award. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/10/web1_Ethan-Huwer.jpg Ethan Huwer, of Minster, works on the new sign at the village’s corporation limit. Huwer completed the project for his Eagle Scout award.

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

