Sidney bus driver loses job

SIDNEY — A Sidney City Schools bus driver is no longer an employee of the district.

On the morning of Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, Sidney City Schools received complaints of erratic driving by one of its bus drivers. Upon observation of reasonable suspicion by Transportation Coordinator Joni Renner, the bus driver was immediately taken to Wilson Health for drug/alcohol testing and was suspended from driving any routes until the district received the driver’s drug/alcohol test results.

On Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, Sidney City Schools received the driver’s results and learned the driver was driving under the influence that morning. This person will no longer drive a school bus for Sidney City Schools. Their positive drug/alcohol test results will be logged in the FMCSA (Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration) and they will no longer be able to hold a bus driver endorsement.

The district’s policy for drivers is as follows:

• Drivers are subject to random drug/alcohol testing three times a year.

• Drivers are also subject to immediate drug/alcohol testing should there be reasonable suspicion.

• If a driver is involved in an accident – involving another vehicle or not – no matter who is at fault for the accident, he/she is required to do a drug/alcohol test.

• If a driver should refuse to do a drug/alcohol test at any point when asked or required, their refusal is considered a positive result, is logged in FMCSA, and results in their termination.

“The safety of our students and the safety of others on the road is paramount to Sidney City Schools, and something we take seriously,” said Humble in a letter sent to parents of students who ride this bus. “We want to be as transparent with parents as possible in all situations regarding their children.”