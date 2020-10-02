10 new COVID-19 cases reported

SIDNEY — The Sidney-Shelby County Health Department reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 during its Friday morning update.

The new cases involve one woman and one man in their 20s, one woman in her 50s, one woman and four men in their 60s, one woman in her 70s and one man in his 80s. Shelby County now has 699 total cases.

As of Friday, 525 Shelby County residents have recovered, and 163 have not recovered. Currently, six Shelby County residents are hospitalized because of COVID-19.

Eleven people in the county have died as a result of COVID-19. They include one woman in her 40s, one woman in her 50s, one man in his 70s, three men and two women in their 80s, two men in their 90s and a woman in her 100s.

Of those who have tested positive, 12% are first responders/health care workers.

Breakdown of cases by zip codes includes: 391 cases for Sidney (45365), Anna (45302) 69 cases, Botkins (45306) 22 cases, Conover (45317) three cases, Fort Loramie/Newport (45845) 55 cases, Houston (45333) 22 cases, Jackson Center (45334) 27 cases, New Bremen (45869) two cases, New Knoxville (45871) two cases, Maplewood (45340) 13 cases, Minster (45865) 22 cases, Pemberton (45353) one case, Piqua (45356) 11 cases, Port Jefferson (45360) four cases and Russia (45363) 55 cases.

The Auglaize County Health Department reported there are 703 total cases in the county with 596 confirmed and 107 probable. The total number of people hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 58.

A total of 419 women have tested positive while 284 men have tested positive.

The total number of people who have recovered is 554. There are 135 active cases. The average age of those testing positive is 48.

The new cases include a 33-year-old woman, a 19-year-old woman, a probable 42-year-old woman, a 93-year-old woman, a 26-year-old woman, a 51-year-old woman, a 36-year-old man and an 18-year-old man. All cases are self-isolating at home.

Total cases include 14 people in the 0-10 age range, 71 in the 10-20 age range, 93 in the 20-30 age range, 102 in the 30-40 age range, 88 in the 40-50 age range, 123 in the 50-60 age range, 83 in the 60-70 age range, 56 in the 70-80 age range, 51 in the 80-90 age range, 20 in the 90-100 age range and two cases in the 100-110 age range.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, broken down by geographical area based upon the cases’ mailing address, Auglaize County Health Department has reported 267 cases in St. Marys, 187 cases in Wapakoneta, 88 cases in Minster, 82 cases in New Bremen, 34 cases in Cridersville, 22 cases in Waynesfield, four cases in Botkins, 10 cases in New Knoxville, two cases in New Hampshire, two cases in Uniopolis, two in St. Johns, two cases in Lakeview and one case in Buckland.

The Darke County General Health District reported it has 881 positive cases, including 10 new cases and 106 active cases. There have been 79 hospitalizations since the pandemic started. A total of 727 people have recovered. There have been 42 COVID-19-related deaths in the county.

In Friday’s update from the state, it was announced Ohio has 156,809 cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, 15,688 have been hospitalized with 3,312 admitted to the ICU. There have been 4,905 deaths related to COVID-19 in Ohio. A total of 135,301 residents are presumed recovered.

Of the positive cases, 52% are women and 47% are men. The median age is 40. The age range of those testing positive is less than 1 year old to 109 years of age.