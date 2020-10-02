On the agendas

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a workshop session meeting on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be held by a hybrid method, with board members in attendance in council chambers and others welcome to join virtually.

There will be a presentation on the city’s snow removal policy.

There will also be a discussion on city of Sidney utility ordinance amendments.

Council will review the upcoming Zoning Board/Planning Commission Agenda for Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, and review the prospective City Council Agenda items for the next 30 days.

Council will also hold an executive session to consider the employment of a public employee.

Records Commission

DAYTON — The Miami Conservancy District Records Commission will meet on Tuesday, Oct. 6, at 10 a.m. at 38 E. Monument Ave., Dayton.

Sidney Lodging Tax Committee

SIDNEY — The city of Sidney Lodging Tax Committee will meet, Tuesday, Oct. 6, at 4:30 p.m. The meeting will be held in a hybrid method, with board members in attendance in council chambers and others welcome to join virtually.

The purpose of the meeting is to consider for 2021 lodging tax funding requests.

Civil Service Commission

SIDNEY — The Civil Service Commission will be meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, beginning at 10 a.m. All Civil Service meetings are open to the public. In view of the orders and guidelines issued by the Ohio Department of Health and the CDC regarding the coronavirus and the prohibition on mass gatherings over 10 persons this will be a hybrid meeting. Civil Service Board members will meet in person. The public can access the meeting by telephone, tablet, laptop or personal computer. Members of the public wishing to access the meeting may call 937-498-8144 for the phone number and access code.

The meeting is to certify scores and ranking for the position of fire chief.