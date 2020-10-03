125 Years

October 3, 1895

Arrangements for the Democratic meeting here Saturday evening are progressing nicely. Arrangements were completed this morning with the C.H. &D. railroad for the selling of tickets for half-fair from Troy and Lima and intermediate points to Sidney that evening. There will be a special train from Troy, Hudson Gartley has been selected as grand marshal for the parade which will be held at 7:30 p.m.

——-

The county commissioners’ yesterday afternoon awarded the contract for the bridge over Loramie creek at Newport to the Bellefontaine Bridge company for $2,195 to be put up according to the plans on file.

——-

Commencing next Sunday, the meat shops in Sidney will be hereafter be closed on Sunday mornings until next May.

100 Years

October 3, 1920

The Zink homestead, a frame structure on Fair avenue, occupied by William Tucker, was badly damaged by fire this morning. The roof apparently caught fire from the chimney and the flames had gained considerable headway before they were discovered.

——-

The K. of P. hall at Maplewood was crowded last evening for the Democratic meeting at which D.F. Mills of this city explained the League of Nations. All of the Democratic candidates for county offices accompanied him.

——-

With a rush that took the Bellefontaine team off its feet, the fast Sidney High school football eleven yon yesterday’s game by a score of 14 to 6. Jim Paine, Sidney fullback, played a major role in the win.

75 Years

October 3, 1945

The fact that there will be no house to house solicitation of employed persons in the War and Community Chest drive, opening next week, was stressed today by Harry Binkley, campaign chairman. He pointed out that the entire campaign procedure is built around solicitations of all people at their places of employment.

——-

Buick and Ford cars found abandoned at Anna have been identified by Dayton owners, according to Sheriff Truman Pitts, who recovered the stolen vehicles. They were found along State Route 25 after apparently running out of gas.

——-

Setting Parent Teacher Association for Sidney as their goal, members of the Parents’ association in the Sidney Public schools this week are resuming regular meetings. Mrs. Raymond Boller Jr. has accepted the chairmanship of the Parent Teacher committee and will be the speaker this month at various group meetings.

50 Years

October 3, 1970

WAPAKONETA – Bids for construction of the Neil Armstrong museum will begin in late November, according to Daniel Porter, director of the Ohio Historical Society.

The original plans called for bids to be let early this month. Porter said the schedule was revised because of delays experienced by the architects, Freytag and Freytag of Sidney. Architects told Porter they were held up by delays to obtaining certain facts concerning the construction.

——-

On Thursday, September 24, the retired teachers of Sidney and Shelby county formed an organization to be known as the Shelby County Chapter of Ohio Retired Teachers Association.

The panel of officers chosen to lead the local chapter includes Mrs. Harold Linker, president; Mrs. Russell Hodge, vice president; Mrs. Warren Enyart, recording secretary; Miss Francis Sargeant, corresponding secretary; Miss Ester Brandt, treasurer.

25 Years

October 3, 1995

Voice mail is coming to city hall. During a workshop session Monday night, Sidney City Council agreed that the city should purchase voice mail at an estimated cost of $7,000 rather than let telephone calls go unanswered.

Voice mail allows a caller to leave a recorded message for a city employee or official in the event they are not able to directly connect with each other. The system also allows the city to provide recorded messages that can be accessed by the public.

——-

LOS ANGELES – O.J. Simpson was acquainted today of murdering his ex-wife and her friend, a suspense-filled climax to the courtroom saga that obsessed the nation. With two words, “not guilty,” the jury freed the fallen sports legend to try to rebuild a life thrown into disgrace.

Sobs could be heard in the courtroom as the verdicts, acquitting Simpson of both first- and second-degree murder, were read. Simpson hugged his attorney Johnnie Cochran Jr.

Simpson’s ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson, 35 and her friend Ronald Goldman, 25, were slain June 12, 1994.

——-

PUBLICATION DELAYED – Publication of the Sidney Daily News was delayed today in order to provide coverage of the verdict in the O.J. Simpson murder trial. As a result, delivery of the newspaper was also delayed. This action was taken in order to provide readers with the latest development in this major news story.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

