Minster Oktoberfest royalty crowned

Grace Schmiesing, left, 17, daughter of John and Jamie Schmiesing, was crowned Miss Oktoberfest and Claire Stueve, 5, both of Minster, daughter Chris and Laura Stueve, was crowned Little Miss Oktoberfest on Saturday, Oct. 3. Schmiesing was crowned at the old Halls of Hanover gym and Claire was crowned at the Minster Knights of Columbus Hall.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

