Christina Schmiesing, left, and Dottie Baker, both of Sidney, take part in a National Life Chain event on the courtsquare on Sunday, Oct. 4. Participants prayed to end abortion and held up signs.

Christina Schmiesing, left, and Dottie Baker, both of Sidney, take part in a National Life Chain event on the courtsquare on Sunday, Oct. 4. Participants prayed to end abortion and held up signs. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/10/web1_SDN100620Abortion.jpg Christina Schmiesing, left, and Dottie Baker, both of Sidney, take part in a National Life Chain event on the courtsquare on Sunday, Oct. 4. Participants prayed to end abortion and held up signs. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News