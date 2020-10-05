Allison, left to right, and Tim Martin, both of Sidney, look at the best of show 1955 1st series Chevy 3100 co-owned by Jeri Hix, of Brookville, at the Ty Martin Memorial Car Show on Saturday, Oct. 3. The car show was held in the Advance Auto Parts parking lot. Money raised will go to fund the Ty Austin Martin Memorial Mission Scholarship. Martin passed away in 2016 after a while on a mission trip in Mexico. The car’s other owner is Carolyn Bolin.

Allison, left to right, and Tim Martin, both of Sidney, look at the best of show 1955 1st series Chevy 3100 co-owned by Jeri Hix, of Brookville, at the Ty Martin Memorial Car Show on Saturday, Oct. 3. The car show was held in the Advance Auto Parts parking lot. Money raised will go to fund the Ty Austin Martin Memorial Mission Scholarship. Martin passed away in 2016 after a while on a mission trip in Mexico. The car’s other owner is Carolyn Bolin. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/10/web1_SDN100620TyCarShow.jpg Allison, left to right, and Tim Martin, both of Sidney, look at the best of show 1955 1st series Chevy 3100 co-owned by Jeri Hix, of Brookville, at the Ty Martin Memorial Car Show on Saturday, Oct. 3. The car show was held in the Advance Auto Parts parking lot. Money raised will go to fund the Ty Austin Martin Memorial Mission Scholarship. Martin passed away in 2016 after a while on a mission trip in Mexico. The car’s other owner is Carolyn Bolin. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News