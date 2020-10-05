Dancing with the Miami Valley Stars to come Oct. 25

TROY — The Miami Valley Veterans Museum will present “Dancing with the Miami Valley Stars” in two shows on Sunday, Oct. 25.

The event is a fundraiser featuring professional dancing to benefit the MVVM Capital Campaign to fund the new museum location at 2245 S. County Road 25, in Troy.

This benefit performance will be a night of exciting professional dancing and delightful dining at Romer’s Catering, 201 Robert M. Davis Parkway, in Piqua. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. The rehearsal show is from noon to 1:30 p.m., and cost to attend is $15 per person, limited to 180 people. For the evening show, doors open at 3 p.m., and the show will take place from 4 to 7 p.m., with dancing until 9 p.m. The finale show and dinner is $50 per person and semi-formal dress is required.

Tickets can be purchased by calling 937-667-4214 or emailing randcmullins@aol.com.

Competitive dancers participating in the event are Kim Buchanan, intake and governance specialist/systems analyst, assurance; Mae Freeman, 20-year retired Army veteran; Carl Smith, U.S. Marine, Vietnam; Gary Wooley, Vietnam veteran; Sarah Bay, Upper Valley Career Center and chaos coordinator; Brenda Burns, founding member MVVM, honorary senior state president, Ohio Society C.A.R.; Kevin Royce, Excel Sports Medicine; Cecil Teague, Vietnam/combat veteran/USMC/USN; and Pam Stader, retired Civ Air Force Research Laboratory.