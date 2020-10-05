Cemetery tours to be held in Urbana

URBANA — The Champaign County Preservation Alliance, with the support of the Oak Dale Cemetery Board, announced the return of the Cemetery Tour event.

So much history is contained in cemeteries throughout Champaign County; local historian and CCPA member John Bry has offered to take fellow history lovers on a walking-trip through a part of Urbana’s Oak Dale Cemetery on Friday, Oct. 23, and Saturday, Oct. 24.

Tours will be limited to approximately 40 minutes each with Bry telling stories about some of Urbana’s native sons and daughters who are buried in Oak Dale Cemetery. There will be four walking tours each evening beginning at 5, 6, 7 and 8 p.m. The walking tour is not handicap accessible and will require participants to wear comfortable shoes in order to walk carefully in grass and on asphalt. No pets are allowed to attend, and tour goers are encouraged to bring flashlights.

Due to concerns regarding the coronavirus, masks are required for attendees when social distancing is not possible, and tours are limited to 45 people.

To secure a spot, visit https://www.ccpapreserveohio.org/events.html to purchase tickets directly from the CCPA or stop by the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce, located at 127 W. Court St., Urbana, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Tickets are $10 per adult, $5 per youth ages 6 to 12 years old; children younger than 6 are free. Once purchased, tickets are non-refundable.

This walking tour is not “haunted” and is educational in nature. People of all ages are invited to buy a ticket and walk along to hear some stories that belong solely to the people of Champaign County.

The CCPA thanked the City of Urbana, the Oak Dale Cemetery Board and Bob Jumper and his crew at the Oak Dale Cemetery for their willingness to help organize and volunteer for this special event.

Anyone who is interested in becoming a member of the CCPA or in donating to the CCPA should visit https://www.ccpapreserveohio.org/ to learn more.