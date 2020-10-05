Saturday Enterprise Ave. fire remains under investigation

SIDNEY — Six people from three residences were displaced after an early Saturday morning fire, which destroyed a duplex residential structure on Enterprise Avenue.

Sidney firefighters were dispatched to 301 and 303 Enterprise Ave. for a structure fire at 4:06 a.m. on Oct. 3, 2020, according to a press release from Sidney Deputy Fire Chief Chad A. Hollinger.

Sidney Police Department officers arrived ahead of the fire department and advised the structure was engulfed, and that occupants reported everyone was out of the structure.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a two-story, multi-family, residential structure, with heavy fire involving the entire structure.

Firefighters worked for several hours to bring the blaze under control. During the fire-fight, it was reported one individual may have still been in the structure, but the individual was located safe at a residence away from the incident.

The 301/303 Enterprise Ave. property is a total loss and is uninhabitable, Hollinger said. The loss amount of the property, owned by T&B Martin Properties LLC, is estimated at $40,000, and $15,000 in contents.

Additionally, two nearby residences were in danger as the large fire burned. One structure received little damage and the other at 323 E. South St., owned by Lucinda J. and Charles E. Loy, suffered moderate damage. The damage to the exposed structures is estimated at $1,000 and $20,000, respectively, the release said.

A “box alarm” was dispatched to recall all off-duty Sidney firefighters, as well as Anna and Lockington Fire Departments and Perry Port Salem Rescue Squad. Kettlersville-Van Buren Township Fire Department was called for manpower and air cascade.

DP&L and Vectren were called to the scene to secure the utilities early in the fire incident. Due to the large volume of fire, several nearby residents suffered a power outage that had been restored by mid-morning.

The American Red Cross of Shelby County was called to assist those who were displaced from the fire.

No injuries were reported by civilians or fire personnel on the scene.

The fire is undetermined at this time and remains under investigation by the Sidney Fire Department Investigation Unit. Sidney Police Department and the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau are assisting with the investigation.