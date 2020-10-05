New Bremen crowns homecoming royalty

New Bremen High School held its 2020 homecoming game on Friday, Sept. 18. Before the game the homecoming court was recognized. The court included sophomore attendants Carter Elking and Abbi Powers, junior attendants Branxton Krauss and Kyla Stachler, senior attendants Hunter Williams and Elli Blue Roetgerman, King Connor Ransbottom and Queen Tess Lane, first grade attendants Bryce Monfort and Lucy Wente, senior attendants Sam Sailer and Josie Reinhart, senior attendants Wyatt Dicke and Madison Cordonnier, and freshmen attendants Clint Voress and Amelia Dammeyer.

