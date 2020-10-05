SIDNEY — Sidney Department of Fire and Emergency Services reminds residents to “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen!” during Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 4-10.

The Sidney Fire Department is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association — the official sponsor of Fire Prevention Week for more than 90 years —to promote this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen!” The campaign works to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe.

According to NFPA, cooking is the leading cause of home fires and home fire injuries in the United States. Almost half (44%) of reported home fires started in the kitchen, and two-thirds (66%) of home cooking fires start with the ignition of food or other cooking materials.

“We know cooking fires can be prevented,” Lorraine Carli, NFPA’s vice-president of outreach and advocacy, said in a press release. “Staying in the kitchen, using a timer and avoiding distractions such as electronics or TV are steps everyone can take to keep families safe in their homes.”

The Sidney Fire Department encourages all residents to embrace the 2020 Fire Prevention Week theme.

“We have responded to numerous fires that started in the cooking area of homes. Serving up fire safety in the kitchen is a great reminder to remember basic fire safety principles surrounding cooking,” Deputy Fire Chief Chad Hollinger said in the release. “Most of these unfortunate events could have been prevented!”

Sidney Fire Department shared the following safety tips to keep from having a cooking fire:

• Never leave cooking food unattended. Stay in the kitchen while you are frying, grilling or broiling. If you have to leave, even for a short time, turn off the stove.

• If you are simmering, baking, roasting or boiling food, check it regularly; remain in the home while food is cooking and use a timer to remind you that you’re cooking.

• You have to be alert when cooking. You won’t be alert if you are sleepy, have taken medicine or drugs or consumed alcohol that makes you drowsy.

• Always keep an oven mitt and pan lid nearby when you’re cooking. If a small grease fire starts, slide the lid over the pan to smother the flame. Turn off the burner and leave the pan covered until it is completely cool.

• Have a “kid-free zone” of at least 3 feet around the stove and areas where hot food or drink is prepared or carried.