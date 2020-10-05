Virtual Y-FEST continues to support community

SIDNEY – The Sidney-Shelby County YMCA’s third annual Y-FEST presented by Emerson and Wilson Health took place virtually throughout the week of Sept. 14, culminating with a cornhole tournament on Sept. 19.

During the week, kids and families participated virtually in numerous activities such as a family fun run, hula hoop and jump rope challenges, egg drop, paper airplane, and engineering strength challenges and a YMCA photo challenge.

All participants that posted photos or videos of their attempts and included #VirtualYFEST2020 were entered into a prize drawing. Numerous prizes were awarded, including gift cards to local restaurants and other entertainment. Grand prizes included Kings Island tickets and a family getaway to Great Wolf Lodge.

The cornhole tournament included local corporations Emerson, Ferguson Construction and the YMCA along with several members of the community. Winning the double elimination tournament was Brad Tolliver, of Springboro, and Troy Tolliver, of Lebanon.

“2020 has definitely been a difficult year for many people,” said David O’Leary, Sidney-Shelby County YMCA associate executive director. “Now, more than ever, people in our community are relying on the financial assistance provided by the Y to be able to participate in so many programs that are vital to their family.”

Proceeds from Y-FEST support the Y’s annual Community Partners Program, which provides more than $250,000 of financial assistance to Shelby County residents each year.

The Sidney-Shelby County YMCA strives to turn no one away who lives or works in Shelby County due to their inability to pay. Approximately 2,000 individuals each year receive full or partial assistance for memberships and programs participation. Assistance helps provide opportunities for such things as teen leadership programs, swimming lessons, child care and many other vital services and programs.

“On behalf of the thousands of people served by the Y in our community, I would like to thank Emerson and Wilson Health for being this year’s presenting sponsors,” O’Leary said. “Through their partnership and the support of all of this year’s Y-Fest sponsors, the Y will continue to strengthen all Shelby County residents.”

This year, the sponsors for Y-FEST were: Presenting Sponsors: Emerson and Wilson Health; Champion Sponsors: Airstream and Ferguson Construction; Leader Sponsors: Cargill, Cassano’s Pizza & Subs, Plastipak; Partner Sponsors: Allied Supply, Freshway Foods, Lochards, Inc., Mutual Federal, Wells Brothers, Western Ohio Cut Stone, Sidney Body Carstar, Jeff Van Treese, DDS; Supporter Sponsors: Air Handling Equipment, S&S Management Company, SMS Group, Shaffer Metal Fab Inc.; Friend Sponsors: Realty 2000 Group, TSS Photography, Kenjoh Outdoor.

To learn more about the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA or the Community Partners Program, visit www.sidney-ymca.org or call 937-492-9134.