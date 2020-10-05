Police log

MONDAY

-12:14 a.m.: contempt. William T. Stizzi, 33, of Lakeview, was arrested on an active warrant.

SUNDAY

-11:36 a.m.: theft. The theft of $300 worth of Halloween decorations was reported from a property in the 200 block of North Pomeroy Avenue.

SATURDAY

-10:36 p.m.: purpose to commit theft. Zachary Lynn Kingery Mash, 18, of Sidney, was arrested on purpose to commit theft charges after police investigated a breaking and entering report at Epic Vapes on Michigan Street. Two male juveniles were also apprehended.

-8:15 p.m.: domestic violence. Police are investigating a report of a domestic violence incident.

-11:33 a.m.: theft. The theft of a 2000-watt Honda generator, valued at $1,000, and an 18-inch Stihl chain saw, valued at $400, was reported stolen in the 500 block of Franklin Avenue.

FRIDAY

-5:02 p.m.: contempt. Maddison Campbell, 24, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-9:36 a.m.: theft. The theft of a package containing checks was reported stolen from a mailbox in the 500 block of South Main Avenue.

-3:14 p.m.: theft — without consent. A painting, valued at $70, and flowers, valued at $22, were reported stolen.

-1:08 p.m.: theft — without consent. A Bantam Real Tree knife, and a Fast Draw knife were reported stolen at Menards on Lester Avenue.

Crashes

Teresa J. Gregg, 44, of Sidney, was cited with operation without reasonable control and also was charged with OVI after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday at 3:35 p.m.

Gibbas was traveling eastbound in the 700 block of Campbell Road when she struck a parked vehicle that is owned by Joanna L. Evans, of South Charleston.

• Macy M. Boeke, 20, of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 7:14 p.m.

Boeke was traveling westbound on Fair Road when she struck the rear of the slowing vehicle in front of her that was driven by Jeffrey B. Martin, 57, of Sidney.

• Randy Joe Bowen, 30, of Sidney, was cited with failure to control and also was charged with OVI after a single-vehicle crash on Friday at 2:14 a.m.

Bowen was traveling southbound on South Fourth Avenue when it exited the right side of the roadway, then hit a sign and drove through foilage until coming to a stop. According to the crash report, Bowen allegedly smelled of alcohol and struggled to stay awake while first responders attempted to remove him from the vehicle.

Bowen was transported by Sidney Fire to Wilson Health.

• Mickael Temaine, 50, of Sidney, was cited with a riding on sidewalks in a business district violation after a crash with a vehicle while on his bicycle on Thursday at 6:27 p.m.

Temaine was on eastbound on the sidewalk on his bike when he struck the passenger’s side of a vehicle, driven by Christina Cook, 31, of Sidney, that was attempting to turn westbound onto Michigan Street out of the Sidney Plaza exit.

Temaine was transported by Sidney Fire to Wilson Health.

• Mark Jarhome Brady, 53, of Baton Rouge, Lousiana, was cited with obedience of traffic control devices after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 2:35 p.m.

Brady was traveling eastbound in the left-only turn lane on East Court Street at the intersection of South Main Street and when the light turned green he continued straight on East Court Street and struck the left side of a eastbound vehicle in the right lane.

The other vehicle was driven by Gayle E. Kearns, 72, of Sidney.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

