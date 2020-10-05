Shelby County reports 20 new cases of COVID-19

SIDNEY — The Sidney-Shelby County Health Department reported 20 new cases of COVID-19 during its Monday morning update, raising the county’s total to 719 cases.

The new cases involve a boy and girl in the 10-19 age range, three women in their 20s, two women in their 30s, two men and two women in their 40s, a man and a woman in their 50s, three men and three women in their 60s and a woman in her 70s. Friday morning the health department reported cases involving one woman and one man in their 20s, one woman in her 50s, one woman and four men in their 60s, one woman in her 70s and one man in his 80s.

As of Monday, 541 Shelby County residents have recovered, and 167 have not recovered. Currently, four Shelby County residents are hospitalized because of COVID-19.

Eleven people in the county have died as a result of COVID-19. They include one woman in her 40s, one woman in her 50s, one man in his 70s, three men and two women in their 80s, two men in their 90s and a woman in her 100s.

Of those who have tested positive, 12% are first responders/health care workers.

Breakdown of cases by zip codes includes: 404 cases for Sidney (45365), Anna (45302) 74 cases, Botkins (45306) 22 cases, Conover (45317) three cases, Fort Loramie/Newport (45845) 57 cases, Houston (45333) 22 cases, Jackson Center (45334) 27 cases, New Bremen (45869) two cases, New Knoxville (45871) two cases, Maplewood (45340) 13 cases, Minster (45865) 22 cases, Pemberton (45353) one case, Piqua (45356) 11 cases, Port Jefferson (45360) four cases and Russia (45363) 55 cases.

The Auglaize County Health Department reported there are 738 total cases in the county with 621 confirmed and 117 probable. The total number of people hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 60.

A total of 437 women have tested positive while 301 men have tested positive.

The total number of people who have recovered is 554. There are 170 active cases. The average age of those testing positive is 48.

The new cases include a 67-year-old woman, 77-year-old man, 71-year-old man, 81-year-old woman who is hospitalized, 76-year-old woman, 65-year-old woman, 21-year-old man, 12-year-old girl, 31-year-old woman, 17-year-old boy, 32-year-old man, probable 63-year-old man, 17-year-old boy, 60-year-old woman, 37-year-old man, 46-year-old man, 50-year-old woman, probable 51-year-old man, probable 57-year-old woman, 30-year-old woman, 18-year-old woman, 80-year-old woman, probable 62-year-old man, 83-year-old woman who is hospitalized, probable 30-year-old man, 67-year-old man, 60-year-old woman, 12-year-old girl, 11-year-old girl, 9-year-old girl, probable 66-year-old man, probable 68-year-old woman, probable 60-year-old man, probable 28-year-old man and a probable 72-year-old man. Unless otherwise noted, all cases are self-isolating at home.

Total cases include 15 people in the 0-10 age range, 77 in the 10-20 age range, 95 in the 20-30 age range, 107 in the 30-40 age range, 89 in the 40-50 age range, 126 in the 50-60 age range, 93 in the 60-70 age range, 60 in the 70-80 age range, 54 in the 80-90 age range, 20 in the 90-100 age range and two cases in the 100-110 age range.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, broken down by geographical area based upon the cases’ mailing address, Auglaize County Health Department has reported 276 cases in St. Marys, 207 cases in Wapakoneta, 91 cases in Minster, 83 cases in New Bremen, 36 cases in Cridersville, 22 cases in Waynesfield, four cases in Botkins, 10 cases in New Knoxville, two cases in New Hampshire, two cases in Uniopolis, two in St. Johns, two cases in Lakeview and one case in Buckland.

Miami County Public Health has reported 1,605 positive cases, including 13 new cases. Miami County has had 146 total hospitalizations and 55 deaths. There are 1,271 people who are presumed recovered from the virus.

The Darke County General Health District reported it has 915 positive cases, including 34 new cases since Friday. There have been 79 hospitalizations since the pandemic started. A total of 744 people have recovered, and there are 122 active cases. There have been 42 COVID-19-related deaths in the county.

The Logan County Health District reported 333 cases, including 14 new cases. A total of 284 people have recovered, and there are 46 active cases. There are two current hospitalizations and there have been three county deaths.

In Monday’s update from the state, it was announced Ohio has 159,964 cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, 15,840 have been hospitalized with 3,331 admitted to the ICU. There have been 4,931 deaths related to COVID-19 in Ohio. A total of 137,633 residents are presumed recovered.

Of the positive cases, 52% are women and 47% are men. The median age is 40. The age range of those testing positive is less than 1 year old to 109 years of age.