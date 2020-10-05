A closer look

Simon Muhlenkamp, left to right, 2, son of Curtis and Danielle Muhlenkamp, gets a close look at the inside of his traditional German hat while waiting to get food with Frankie Sommer, 2, and Frankie’s sister Lucy Sommer, 4, both the children of Logan and April Sommer, all of Minster. The three were getting food from vendors in the Minster Knights of Columbus parking lot on Saturday, Oct. 3, during a toned down Minster Oktoberfest.

Food vendors in the Minster Knights of Columbus parking lot on Saturday, Oct. 3 during a very toned down Minster Oktoberfest.

The band Prost! performs in front of Wagner’s IGA in Minster.

