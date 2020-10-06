United Way Agencies responds during COVID

SIDNEY — The Shelby County United Way funded 27 partner agencies and programs during its 2019 annual allocation process.

Many of the partner agencies were impacted by COVID-19 with increased client demands and operational adjustments to maintain the safety of both their staff and clients.

Agape Distribution is the largest food pantry in the county serving the most residents annually. It has observed an increase in unduplicated clients, households served and first-time clients since the start of the pandemic.

Alpha Community Center and its mission partner Holy Angels Soup Kitchen continued to serve meals in a carry-out format each day while also seeing an increase in demand. Both the Y Child Development Center and Wilma Valentine Child Care were approved by the state of Ohio as pandemic child care centers and remained open to serve essential families. CASA continued to serve its youth caseload.

Victims Services remained on call 24 hours a day serving victim of crime needs and advocacy. New Choices Domestic Violence Shelter remained open with increased client demand and most nights at full capacity. Clear Creek Farm youth group homes, Samaritan Works sober living homes and the STAR House all remained open 24 hours a day. Catholic Social Services continued to meet the needs of the seniors, families and youth it serves. Many more partner agencies were open and serving their clients and the community during these challenging times.

“Support of the Shelby County United Way and our partner agencies continues to be important. It is heightened during a pandemic where we, along with our partner agencies were able to meet our communities needs. Lives are changed every day, every hour and every minute,” said Scott Barr, president and CEO.

The Shelby County United Way is a local 501c3 non-profit organization that has earned the highest rating from Charity Navigator seven out of the past eight years. Monies raised in the annual campaign are invested locally under the leadership and direction of the local volunteer Board of Directors and community allocation volunteers.

Through the second week of the campaign the balance is $193,918. Donors can make payroll contributions with participating employers or make a one time or reoccurring donation by visiting www.shelbycountyunitedway.org or text SHELBY to 40403. Checks can be made payable to Shelby County United Way and mailed to P.O. Box 751, Sidney.