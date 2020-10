BINGHAMTON, N.Y. – Allison Cisco, of Anna, made the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at Binghamton University.

Cisco, a junior at Binghamton University, is majoring in microbiology with a minor in global studies. She is the daughter of Dennis and Krista Cisco, of Anna.

To make the Harpur College of Arts and Sciences dean’s list at Binghamton University, students must have earned a 3.5 or higher grade point average with 12 or more graded credits and no missing grades or incompletes.