Recipes still being accepted for SDN cookbook

SIDNEY — Recipes are still being accepted for the Sidney Daily News’ 2020 COVID-19 Cookbook.

The Sidney Daily News will continue to accept recipes until Thursday, Oct. 15, at 5 p.m.

The 36th annual cookbook will be included in the Nov. 21 edition of the newspaper.

Emailed recipes are preferred and can be sent to SDNrecipes@aimmediamidwest.com. Recipes in hard copy can be mailed or delivered to the Sidney Daily News, 1451 N. Vandemark Road, Sidney, OH 45365.

The categories for the cookbook are:

• Quarantine dishes: Any recipe learned or created during quarantine due to COVID-19;

• Kids in quarantine: New recipes learned or created by cooks under the age of 18 for their family;

• Fair fun: While there was no baked good competition at the Shelby County Fair this year, the SDN has created a category just for them;

• Main dishes;

• Scrumptious Sides;

• Desserts.

For information, call 937-538-4823.

Recipe deadline extended to Oct. 15

By Sheryl Roadcap sroadcap@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4823.

