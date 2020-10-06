Wilson Health to host Brake for Breakfast event

SIDNEY – Wilson Health will mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month by educating the public and encouraging women to get mammograms with its annual, free drive-up Brake for Breakfast event.

Brake for Breakfast will be held on Thursday at 326 N. Main St., located in the Eagle Plaza, in Minster from 7 until 9 a.m. and on Friday at 1205 Fairington Drive, located in the Fairview Medical Center, in Sidney from 7 until 9 a.m.

Participants will receive free breakfast items to go along with valuable health information and giveaways from Wilson Health employees and volunteers without ever having to leave their cars.

Wilson Health designed the event to be convenient, follow health and safety guidelines, benefit the community and raise awareness about the importance of scheduling an annual mammogram.

To schedule a mammogram, text “mammo” to 484848 or call the Francis Women’s Center at 937-498-5533.