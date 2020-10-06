Lehman Catholic crowns homecoming king, queen

SIDNEY – Lehman Catholic High School family and friends gathered on campus to celebrate homecoming.

The evening included spirit displays created by the students, a mini parade, introduction of the homecoming court and the crowning of the queen and king.

This year’s homecoming queen is Carianne Rindler, the daughter of Dean and Linda Rindler, of Sidney.

The homecoming king is Andrew Wiseman, the son of Tom and Lori Wiseman, of Sidney.