Fort Loramie celebrates homecoming

FORT LORAMIE – Fort Loramie High School crowned its 2020 homecoming king and queen prior to Friday’s Cross County Conference championship football game against Tri-Village.

Bret Bruns, the son of Jason and Jenny Bruns, was crowned king while Corynn Heitkamp, the daughter of Doug and Kristen Heitkamp, was crowned queen. They were crowned by 2019 king and queen Griffin Meyer and Taylor Ratermann.

Other senior queen candidates included Clara Gephart, daughter of Jack and Renee Gephart; Ava Grudich, daughter of Chris and Jen Grudich; and Jadyn Puthoff, daughter of Jim and Jenny Puthoff.

Other senior king candidates included Grant Albers, son of Scott and Kelly Albers; Isaac Maurer, son of Bill and Kathy Maurer; and Collin Moore, son of Kevin and Denise Moore.

Junior attendants were Julia Thompson, daughter of Greg and Jill Thompson, and Jake Puthoff, son of Jeff and Becky Puthoff.

Sophomore attendants were Carmen Frey, daughter of Ron and Pam Frey, and Kameron Barhorst, son of Tony Barhorst and Danielle Barhorst.

Freshman attendants were Sunni Voisard, daughter of Roger and Kristi Voisard, and Jason Siegel, son of Mike and Janet Siegel.

Homecoming celebrations at Fort Loramie High School took place throughout the week of Sept. 28 including the grades battling for bragging rights by dressing up for a spirit week at school, decorating the hallways and painting windows at local businesses. The homecoming dance was postponed.