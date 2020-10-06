Local students graduate from Ohio University

ATHENS – More than 1,900 students graduated with bachelor’s, master’s or doctorate degrees from Ohio University for summer semester 2020.

Students included Rachel Bollheimer, of Fort Loramie, who graduated with a Master of Arts in speech language pathology; Sara Bruns, of Minster, who graduated with a Bachelor of Science in nursing; Cynthia Burchfield, of Versailles, who graduated with a Bachelor of Science in nursing; Louise Davis, of Sidney, who graduated with a Bachelor of Science in nursing; Melissa Rutschilling, of New Bremen, who graduated with a Bachelor of Science in nursing; and Jessica Terry, of Anna, who graduated with a Bachelor of Science in applied management.

The graduates represented many areas of the United States and an abundance of countries, including Vietnam, China, Chile, Iran, Mexico and Great Britain.