6 new COVID-19 cases reported in Shelby County

SIDNEY — The Sidney-Shelby County Health Department reported six new cases of COVID-19 during its Tuesday morning update, raising the county’s total to 725 cases.

The new cases involve a girl in the 10-19 age range, a man and a woman in their 40s and three men in their 60s.

Monday morning the health department reported 20 cases involving a boy and girl in the 10-19 age range, three women in their 20s, two women in their 30s, two men and two women in their 40s, a man and a woman in their 50s, three men and three women in their 60s and a woman in her 70s. Friday morning the health department reported 10 cases involving one woman and one man in their 20s, one woman in her 50s, one woman and four men in their 60s, one woman in her 70s and one man in his 80s.

As of Tuesday, 555 Shelby County residents have recovered, and 159 have not recovered. Currently, four Shelby County residents are hospitalized because of COVID-19.

Eleven people in the county have died as a result of COVID-19. They include one woman in her 40s, one woman in her 50s, one man in his 70s, three men and two women in their 80s, two men in their 90s and a woman in her 100s.

Of those who have tested positive, 12% are first responders/health care workers.

Breakdown of cases by zip codes includes: 410 cases for Sidney (45365), Anna (45302) 74 cases, Botkins (45306) 22 cases, Conover (45317) three cases, Fort Loramie/Newport (45845) 57 cases, Houston (45333) 22 cases, Jackson Center (45334) 27 cases, New Bremen (45869) two cases, New Knoxville (45871) two cases, Maplewood (45340) 13 cases, Minster (45865) 22 cases, Pemberton (45353) one case, Piqua (45356) 11 cases, Port Jefferson (45360) four cases and Russia (45363) 55 cases.

The Auglaize County Health Department reported there are 748 total cases in the county with 629 confirmed and 119 probable. The total number of people hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 61.

A total of 444 women have tested positive while 304 men have tested positive.

The total number of people who have recovered is 554, and 14 people have died. There are 180 active cases. The average age of those testing positive is 48.

The new cases include a probable 50-year-old woman, probable 39-year-old man, probable 35-year-old woman, 58-year-old woman, 35-year-old woman, 71-year-old man, 87-year-old woman who is hospitalized, 23-year-old woman, 30-year-old man and 62-year-old woman.

Total cases include 15 people in the 0-10 age range, 77 in the 10-20 age range, 96 in the 20-30 age range, 111 in the 30-40 age range, 89 in the 40-50 age range, 128 in the 50-60 age range, 94 in the 60-70 age range, 61 in the 70-80 age range, 55 in the 80-90 age range, 20 in the 90-100 age range and two cases in the 100-110 age range.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, broken down by geographical area based upon the cases’ mailing address, Auglaize County Health Department has reported 277 cases in St. Marys, 214 cases in Wapakoneta, 91 cases in Minster, 85 cases in New Bremen, 36 cases in Cridersville, 22 cases in Waynesfield, four cases in Botkins, 10 cases in New Knoxville, two cases in New Hampshire, two cases in Uniopolis, two in St. Johns, two cases in Lakeview and one case in Buckland.

Miami County Public Health has reported 1,622 positive cases, including 17 new cases. Miami County has had 149 total hospitalizations, including three new hospitalizations, and 55 deaths. There are 1,283 people who are presumed recovered from the virus.

The Darke County General Health District reported it has 922 positive cases, including seven new cases. There have been 83 hospitalizations since the pandemic started. A total of 745 people have recovered, and there are 128 active cases. There have been 42 COVID-19-related deaths in the county.

The Logan County Health District reported 346 cases, including 13 new cases. A total of 288 people have recovered, and there are 54 active cases. There are two current hospitalizations and there have been four county deaths, including one new death.

In Tuesday’s update from the state, it was announced Ohio has 161,299 cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, 15,972 have been hospitalized with 3,367 admitted to the ICU. There have been 4,947 deaths related to COVID-19 in Ohio. A total of 137,633 residents are presumed recovered.

Of the positive cases, 52% are women and 47% are men. The median age is 40. The age range of those testing positive is less than 1 year old to 109 years of age.