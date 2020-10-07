Police log

TUESDAY

-3:33 p.m.: theft — without consent. A shoplifting incident was reported at Twisted Discounts on Fourth Avenue.

-1:35 p.m.: warrant. Albert Lee Taylor, 46, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant, possessing criminal tools and drugs.

-8:59 a.m.: contempt. Derrick Wayne Hickman, 30, of Sidney, was arrested on a contempt warrant.

Crashes

No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 6:54 p.m.

Amanda M. King, 33, of Sidney, turned left to go northbound onto North Miami Avenue when she struck the right rear of the westbound vehicle on state Route 47 that was driven by Carrie-Ann Newberg, 16, of Sidney.

• Kyle W. McKinney, 16, of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 4:55 p.m.

McKinney was traveling eastbound on East Russell Road when he hit the rear of a stopped vehicle in front of him at the light at North Main Avenue that was driven by Charles A. Kemker, 39, of Sidney.

• Clarence William Richmond, 50, or Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 1:51 p.m.

Richmond was traveling southbound on Brooklyn Avenue when he failed to stop in time and struck the rear of the stopped vehicle in front of him that was driven by Dorethea Leach, 44, of Sidney.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-1:22 to 6:57 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

TUESDAY

-12:34 to 9:58 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to six calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.