3 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Shelby County

SIDNEY — The Sidney-Shelby County Health Department reported three new cases of COVID-19 during its Wednesday morning update, raising the county’s total to 728 cases.

The new cases involve a man in his 30s, and a man and a woman in their 50s.

As of Wednesday, 613 Shelby County residents have recovered, and 104 have not recovered. Currently, four Shelby County residents are hospitalized because of COVID-19.

Eleven people in the county have died as a result of COVID-19. They include one woman in her 40s, one woman in her 50s, one man in his 70s, three men and two women in their 80s, two men in their 90s and a woman in her 100s.

Of those who have tested positive, 12% are first responders/health care workers.

Breakdown of cases by zip codes includes: 412 cases for Sidney (45365), Anna (45302) 74 cases, Botkins (45306) 22 cases, Conover (45317) three cases, Fort Loramie/Newport (45845) 57 cases, Houston (45333) 22 cases, Jackson Center (45334) 28 cases, New Bremen (45869) two cases, New Knoxville (45871) two cases, Maplewood (45340) 13 cases, Minster (45865) 22 cases, Pemberton (45353) one case, Piqua (45356) 11 cases, Port Jefferson (45360) four cases and Russia (45363) 55 cases.

The Auglaize County Health Department reported there are 762 total cases in the county with 639 confirmed and 123 probable. The total number of people hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 62. There are 137 active cases. The average age of those testing positive is 48.

A total of 453 women have tested positive while 309 men have tested positive.

There are 599 people who have recovered and nine who are presumed recovered. There have been 14 deaths and three non-COVID deaths, which refers to when a positive case passes away but due to unrelated COVID-19 causes. Information is confirmed through a death certificate.

The new cases include a 12-year-old girl, a probable 51-year-old woman, a probable 27-year-old man, a probable 29-year-old woman, a probable 59-year-old woman, a 52-year-old woman, a 58-year-old woman, a 56-year-old man, a 28-year-old woman, a 42-year-old man, a 36-year-old man, a 71-year-old man who is hospitalized, a 25-year-old woman and a 71-year-old woman.

Total cases include 15 people in the 0-10 age range, 78 in the 10-20 age range, 100 in the 20-30 age range, 112 in the 30-40 age range, 90 in the 40-50 age range, 133 in the 50-60 age range, 94 in the 60-70 age range, 63 in the 70-80 age range, 55 in the 80-90 age range, 20 in the 90-100 age range and two cases in the 100-110 age range.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, broken down by geographical area based upon the cases’ mailing address, Auglaize County Health Department has reported 279 cases in St. Marys, 222 cases in Wapakoneta, 92 cases in Minster, 86 cases in New Bremen, 36 cases in Cridersville, 22 cases in Waynesfield, four cases in Botkins, 12 cases in New Knoxville, two cases in New Hampshire, two cases in Uniopolis, two in St. Johns, two cases in Lakeview and one case in Buckland.

Miami County Public Health has reported 1,643 positive cases, including 21 new cases. Miami County has had 151 total hospitalizations, including two new hospitalizations, and 56 deaths, including one new death. There are 1,301 people who are presumed recovered from the virus.

The Darke County General Health District reported it has 952 positive cases, including 30 new cases. There have been 83 hospitalizations since the pandemic started. A total of 745 people have recovered, and there are 157 active cases. There have been 42 COVID-19-related deaths in the county.

The Logan County Health District reported 346 cases. A total of 295 people have recovered, and there are 47 active cases. There are two current hospitalizations and there have been four county deaths.

In Wednesday’s update from the state, it was announced Ohio has 162,723 cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, 16,091 have been hospitalized with 3,384 admitted to the ICU. There have been 4,970 deaths related to COVID-19 in Ohio. A total of 139,831 residents are presumed recovered.

Of the positive cases, 52% are women and 47% are men. The median age is 40. The age range of those testing positive is less than 1 year old to 109 years of age.