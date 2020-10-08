Sidney Alive hosts virtual costume contest

SIDNEY — Sidney Alive will hold a virtual costume contest through its Facebook page through the month of October.

Those interested in participating in the contest can submit photos of their children and pets in costume to Sidney Alive through Facebook Messenger through Oct. 11 at midnight. When submitting, include the first name of the participant and their age.

Voting will begin on Oct. 12 and end on Oct. 25. The top three children and pets in each category will win a prize pack courtesy of The Royal Parlor Salon.