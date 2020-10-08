Shrine to host Sipping with the Saints

MARIA STEIN — The Maria Stein Shrine will host Sipping with the Saints on Nov. 1 at Bella’s Italian Grille in Celina. This special event will include a four-course dinner and drinks that pertain to the life of a saint.

The first course is inspired by St. Helen and will include a St. Croix Cooler (rum based) and salad. The second course is inspired by St. Pius X and will include an Old Fashioned (bourbon based) and pasta. The third course, inspired by St. Boniface, will include a Lumberjack (vodka based) and the main course, a center-cut pork topped with a brandy apple compote served on herb mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables. The final course, inspired by St. John the Apostle, will include a White Flame (gin based) and orange sorbet dessert.

During each course, Matthew Hess, director of ministry at the Maria Stein Shrine, will speak on the life of the saint and how the course relates to their life and teachings. The cost is $35 per person if tickets are purchased before Oct. 12. Tickets purchased after this date will be $40 per person. Tickets are available online at mariasteinshrine.org under “Event Calendar.”

The Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics provides faith nourishment and spiritual renewal through opportunities for prayer and pilgrimage and inspiration from the lives of the saints. People from around the world visit the shrine to explore and enjoy the environment rich in holiness and history. The Shrine is located at 2291 St. John’s Road in Maria Stein. For more event information, visit www.mariasteinshrine.org.