Wilson Health Hospice to host grief support group

SIDNEY – Wilson Health Hospice will host a grief support group during November and December.

Wilson Health Hospice grief support group sessions provide opportunities for learning and coping with the loss of a loved one and are facilitated by qualified and caring professionals. All sessions are free of charge and open to the public.

The group will meet from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Nov. 2 and 3 and Dec. 7 and 8 at Wilson Hospital Professional Building Conference Room A- Lower Level, 915 W. Michigan St., Sidney.

Space is limited. Interested individuals should register by Oct. 23. There will be social distancing and masks are required.

For more information or to register, call 937-498-9335.