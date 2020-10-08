Ticon Paving awarded Fair Haven parking lot project

SIDNEY – The Shelby County commissioners awarded the Fair Haven parking lot paving project to Ticon Paving, Inc. for $126,950.66 among their recent actions.

The commissioners opened five bids for the paving project on Sept. 24 and awarded the bid to Ticon Paving.

They also authorized advertising for the Veteran Services transportation hub project on Oct. 6. Bids are to be opened at 11 a.m. Nov. 10.

The commissioners approved payment of weekly expenditures totaling $640,510.23 on Sept. 17, approved payment of weekly expenditures totaling $1,021,896.67 on Sept. 24 and approved payment of weekly expenditures totaling $1,347,599.77 on Oct. 1.

On Sept. 24 they transferred $161,244.81 sales tax revenue from the General Fund to the Engineer’s Fund and transferred $161,244.81 sales tax revenue from the General Fund to the Capital Improvement Fund.

On Sept. 29 the commissioners released $112,915.32 of permissive license fees to the city of Sidney and released $3,250 of permissive license fees to the village of Port Jefferson.