Police log

THURSDAY

-4:10 a.m.: theft — without consent. Police are investigating a report of a theft of a black 2015 Ford Fusion from an apartment complex in the 1100 block of Hilltop Avenue.

WEDNESDAY

-6:43 p.m.: disorderly conduct — fighting or threatening. Police responded to the request to remove someone from Love’s Travel Stop on Fair Road.

-4:45 p.m.: unruly juvenile. A juvenile was arrested for being unruly.

-3:37 p.m.: criminal trespassing. Police were dispatched to trespass an individual from Goodwill on East Court Street.

-3:27 p.m.: assault. Police are investigating an alleged assault.

-1:05 p.m.: contempt. Tonia N. Jones, 40, of Sidney, was arrested on a contempt warrant.

-12:45 p.m.: warrant. Makyla Gerstner, 19, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-10:35 a.m.: unruly juvenile. A 13-year-old male was arrested for being unruly.

-8:59 a.m.: probation violation. Jace A. Chamberlin, 20, of Sidney, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

