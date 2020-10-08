Police log
THURSDAY
-4:10 a.m.: theft — without consent. Police are investigating a report of a theft of a black 2015 Ford Fusion from an apartment complex in the 1100 block of Hilltop Avenue.
WEDNESDAY
-6:43 p.m.: disorderly conduct — fighting or threatening. Police responded to the request to remove someone from Love’s Travel Stop on Fair Road.
-4:45 p.m.: unruly juvenile. A juvenile was arrested for being unruly.
-3:37 p.m.: criminal trespassing. Police were dispatched to trespass an individual from Goodwill on East Court Street.
-3:27 p.m.: assault. Police are investigating an alleged assault.
-1:05 p.m.: contempt. Tonia N. Jones, 40, of Sidney, was arrested on a contempt warrant.
-12:45 p.m.: warrant. Makyla Gerstner, 19, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.
-10:35 a.m.: unruly juvenile. A 13-year-old male was arrested for being unruly.
-8:59 a.m.: probation violation. Jace A. Chamberlin, 20, of Sidney, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.