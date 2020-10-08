Nursing homes report new cases of COVID-19 among staff

SIDNEY — Five cases of COVID-19 were reported among staff at Shelby Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in the past week while Sidney Care Center and The Landings both reported one new case of COVID-19 among their staff members.

According to the Ohio Department of Health dashboard, Shelby Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation cumulatively has reported 19 cases of COVID-19 among its staff and 11 cases among residents. Sidney Care Center cumulatively has reported two cases among staff and one among its residents while The Landings has reported three cases among staff and none among residents.

Ohio Living Dorothy Love has reported 22 cases among staff and 19 among residents cumulatively while Fair Haven County Home has reported one case among its staff. Neither Dorothy Love nor Fair Haven reported new cases this week.

In Auglaize County, Otterbein St. Marys reported three new cases of COVID-19 among its residents while Otterbein Cridersville and Wapakoneta Manor reported two new cases each among their residents. Otterbein Cridersville reported two new staff cases, one in its assisted living and one in its nursing home.

In Darke County, Versailles Rehabilitation and HealthCare Center reported 30 new cases of COVID-19 among its residents and nine among its staff. Brethren Retirement Community in Greenville reported six new cases among its staff.

In Miami County, Brookdale Piqua reported three new cases among its residents and two among staff. Piqua Manor reported three new cases among staff and one new case among its residents. SpringMeade in Tipp City reported two new cases among its residents and two among its staff. Stillwater Nursing and Rehab in Covington reported two new cases among its residents. Troy Rehab and Nursing reported one new case among its residents and one new staff case. Koester Pavilion in Troy reported one new resident case. Brookdale Troy reported one new staff case.

In Logan County, Green Hills Community Center in West Liberty reported one new case among its residents.

The Sidney-Shelby County Health Department reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 during its Thursday morning update, raising the county’s total to 749 cases.

The new cases involve a boys in the 0-9 age range, a girl in the 10-19 age range, three women in their 30s, two women in their 40s, two men and three women in their 50s, four men and two women in their 60s, a woman in her 70s and two women in their 80s.

As of Thursday, 619 Shelby County residents have recovered, and 119 have not recovered. Currently, five Shelby County residents are hospitalized because of COVID-19, which includes one newly hospitalized individual.

Eleven people in the county have died as a result of COVID-19. They include one woman in her 40s, one woman in her 50s, one man in his 70s, three men and two women in their 80s, two men in their 90s and a woman in her 100s.

Of those who have tested positive, 12% are first responders/health care workers.

Breakdown of cases by zip codes includes: 430 cases for Sidney (45365), Anna (45302) 74 cases, Botkins (45306) 22 cases, Conover (45317) three cases, Fort Loramie/Newport (45845) 58 cases, Houston (45333) 22 cases, Jackson Center (45334) 28 cases, New Bremen (45869) two cases, New Knoxville (45871) two cases, Maplewood (45340) 13 cases, Minster (45865) 23 cases, Pemberton (45353) one case, Piqua (45356) 11 cases, Port Jefferson (45360) four cases and Russia (45363) 56 cases.

Shelby County moved from Level 1, the yellow level, to Level 2, the orange level, Thursday on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System. Level 2 indicates there is increased exposure and spread of COVID-19 in the county.

The Auglaize County Health Department reported there are 780 total cases in the county with 654 confirmed and 126 probable. The total number of people hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 64. There are 155 active cases. The average age of those testing positive is 48.

A total of 462 women have tested positive while 318 men have tested positive.

There are 599 people who have recovered and nine who are presumed recovered. There have been 14 deaths and three non-COVID deaths, which refers to when a positive case passes away but due to unrelated COVID-19 causes. Information is confirmed through a death certificate.

The new cases include a 29-year-old woman, probable 30-year-old woman, 59-year-old man, 34-year-old man, 53-year-old man, 30-year-old woman, probable 34-year-old woman, probable 33-year-old woman, 61-year-old man, 44-year-old woman, 44-year-old woman, 65-year-old woman, 62-year-old man who is hospitalized, 51-year-old woman, 53-year-old man, 72-year-old man who is hospitalized, 57-year-old man and 45-year-old man. Unless otherwise noted, all cases are self-isolating at home.

Total cases include 15 people in the 0-10 age range, 78 in the 10-20 age range, 101 in the 20-30 age range, 117 in the 30-40 age range, 93 in the 40-50 age range, 138 in the 50-60 age range, 97 in the 60-70 age range, 64 in the 70-80 age range, 55 in the 80-90 age range, 20 in the 90-100 age range and two cases in the 100-110 age range.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, broken down by geographical area based upon the cases’ mailing address, Auglaize County Health Department has reported 286 cases in St. Marys, 228 cases in Wapakoneta, 92 cases in Minster, 88 cases in New Bremen, 38 cases in Cridersville, 23 cases in Waynesfield, four cases in Botkins, 12 cases in New Knoxville, two cases in New Hampshire, two cases in Uniopolis, two in St. Johns, two cases in Lakeview and one case in Buckland.

Miami County Public Health has reported 1,684 positive cases, including 41 new cases. Miami County has had 152 total hospitalizations, including one new hospitalization, and 56 deaths. There are 1,312 people who are presumed recovered from the virus.

The Darke County General Health District reported it has 970 positive cases, including 18 new cases. There have been 83 hospitalizations since the pandemic started. A total of 766 people have recovered, and there are 154 active cases. There have been 42 COVID-19-related deaths in the county.

The Logan County Health District reported 350 cases. A total of 300 people have recovered, and there are 46 active cases. There are two current hospitalizations, and there have been four county deaths.

In Thursday’s update from the state, it was announced Ohio has 164,262 cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, 16,200 have been hospitalized with 3,395 admitted to the ICU. There have been 4,983 deaths related to COVID-19 in Ohio. A total of 140,808 residents are presumed recovered.

Of the positive cases, 52% are women and 47% are men. The median age is 40. The age range of those testing positive is less than 1 year old to 109 years of age.