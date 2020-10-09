125 Years

October 9, 1895

At the adjourned meeting of council last night, Miss Belle Haines, the librarian, submitted her annual report. It shows that during the year the library was open 309 days and 5,150 books were circulated for home reading. The largest circulation was March, when 626 books were circulated. The smallest was in September, when 306 books were circulated.

——-

The Water Works trustees at their meeting last evening contracted with Simmons and Hitchcock for a Smith furnace to be erected under the remaining boiler at the works.

——-

The C.H. & D. Railroad company has accepted the new passenger station here and taken it off the hands of the contractors.

100 Years

October 9, 1920

The Shelby County Department Executive Committee received word this morning from state headquarters that Governor Cox, Democratic candidate for President, will be in Sidney next Thursday for one hour. He will come to Sidney from Lima, where he is scheduled to speak at 11 a.m. he will make a speech while here.

——-

The Cadillac Limousine of I.H. Thedieck, driven by his chauffeur Robert Freeling, received some damage when it collided with the truck of the Venus Chocolate Co., this afternoon. The accident occurred in the alley intersection at the rear of the Thedieck store. The front axle of the truck was broken.

75 Years

October 9, 1945

Initial steps, looking toward the construction of a water softening plant for the city of Sidney, were taken by member of city council at their regular meeting last evening. In other action, council members approved a recommendation by the service director to purchase the Civilian Defense pumper at a cost o $482. The pumper was loaned to the city during the war emergency.

——-

Another problem entered the Sidney parking meter discussion this morning when Mayor John Sexauer filed with City Auditor O.S. Kenny referendum petitions requesting a public vote on Ordinances Nos. 2329 and 2320, recently passed by city council. The petitions carried signatures of 632 votes in one case and 645 in the other. There was definite assurance that a vote on the issue would not be held at the November election as the deadline for filing has past.

50 Years

October 9, 1970

The New Century Club opened its 84st year on Friday, October 2, with a luncheon meeting at the Piqua Country Club.

Mrs. H.M. Sharp is president of the group for the coming year. Serving with her will be Mrs. David Siehl, vice president; Mrs. Charles Benjamin, recording secretary, Mrs. Joesph Wagner, corresponding secretary; Mrs. George Burrey, treasurer; Mrs. T.E. Kramer, historian, and Mrs. Wilbur Langhorst, flower committee.

——-

The Lehman High School band under director Frank Neville will parade at Julia Lamb Stadium here Saturday night for the first time in history. The band will be performing at half-time at the Lehman-Bradford football game.

The 110-member marching band will be led on the field by drum major Rock Frantz, assisted by Doug McLain. Neville said that the band from the old Piqua Catholic High School has performed at Julia Lamb at least twice, but the Holy Angels band had never played there, to his knowledge.

——-

MINSTER – Articles of incorporation have been filed in Columbus with Secretary of State Ted Brown by Calvary Chapel, 12-week-old Protestant church whose pastor is Rev. Ronald Boldman.

The church at present has 58 members but has a weekly attendance of about 80 to 90 persons. It is a non-denominational church.

25 Years

October 9, 1995

COLUMBUS, Ohio – A joint legislative committee wants to know whether thousands of public pension fund retirees overpaid for health care.

The alleged overpayments are based on a secret agreement between the funds and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Ohio, The (Cleveland) Plain Dealer reported.

——-

More than 100 guests were present at St. John’s Lutheran Church on Sept. 17 when Eagle Court of Honor ceremonies were held for Gary Shaw of Sidney.

Shaw, son of Ernest and Virginia Shaw, is a member of Boy Scout Troop 69. He earned 24 merit badges and supervised the construction of 10 picnic tables for the Shelby County Park District as he Eagle Scout project.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

