New screening protocols coming to enter City Hall

SIDNEY — New screening protocols will be put in place at Sidney City Hall starting Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, according to City Manager Mark Cundiff.

The following precautions and procedures will be required for all those entering the building to keep both the public and city staff safe during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic:

• Visitors are limited to the person or persons who are required to complete transactions with the city. Children will not be permitted to enter.

• Those who are exhibiting or who have recently been exposed to COVID-19 should not enter the building, but call the department they need to conduct business with instead.

• Those entering the building must take their temperature using the infrared thermometer placed in the first floor lobby or on the wall at the top of the stairway, if visiting the second floor. Those with a high temperature reading are asked to leave the building immediately.

• Masks are required to be worn by all customers and visitors. If you do not have a mask, masks will be available near the infrared thermometer stations.

• Visitors are encouraged to use the hand sanitizer available near the infrared thermometer stations.

• Visitors should respect social distancing requirements by remaining standing on the floor markings until called upon by staff.

Staff urges residents and vendors to consider online, mail or telephone options whenever possible. In addition, there is a drop box located outside of City Hall that can be used for utility payments, tax returns or providing documents such as permits and applications. The drop box is emptied several times a day during normal business hours.

“Sidney City Hall will remain open to the public from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. While city staff will be available by telephone until 5 p.m., the last hour of the day will be devoted to cleaning and sanitizing work and public spaces in preparation for the next work day,” Cundiff said in a press release.

He added, “We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding as we comply with the pandemic requirements while continuing to serve our citizens in the safest way possible.”

For additional information about how the COVID-19 pandemic as it pertains to city operations, please visit the city’s COVID-19 update website at: www.sidneyoh.com/465/COVID-19-Update.