Country Concert announces complete ’21 line-up

FORT LORAMIE — The complete line-up for Country Concert ’21 at Hickory Hill Lakes in Fort Loramie has been announced for the main stage, saloon and camper party areas, according to the country music festival’s Facebook page.

The headliners set for the 2021 show include Luke Combs on Thursday, July 8, Alan Jackson on Friday, July 9, and Jason Aldean set to take the stage on Saturday night, July 10.

Country Concert added rising stars Jameson Rodgers, with his currently No. 4 single “Some Girls,” Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry, The Desert City Ramblers and Rayne Johnson, its Facebook post said.

Other artists set for the 40th anniversary show are Justin Moore, Neal McCoy, Lorrie Morgan, Riley Green, Jon Pardi, Cody Johnson, Deana Carter, Bellamy Brothers, Jesse Keith Whitley, McGuffey Lane, Jon Langston, Morgan Wllen, HARDY, Jo Dee Messina, Ashland Craft, Niko Moon, USA Karaoke, Drew Parker and Clark Manson.

The action will kick-off with the Wednesday camper party with performers Jon Langston, Walker County and Kylie Frey on July 7.

Changes to the original line-up plan, due to scheduling conflicts, now include Cody Johnson to perform on Thursday, July 8, at 6 p.m., and HARDY to play on Saturday, July 9, at 6 p.m.

“We are honored to have County Concert favorite Neal McCoy start the main stage festivities for our 40th event Thursday, July 8, 2020, at 4pm!” the Country Concert post said.

The 40th annual Country Concert was rescheduled to July 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Barhorst family said they were “incredibly disappointed” to have to reschedule the 40th anniversary event until July 2021 but noted they had “explored every possible option” to have the 2020 event safely for fans, charitable organizations, vendors, sponsors, employees and local businesses. They planned to have the same show for 2021, and provided every ticket buyer information on how to keep their tickets, seats and camping for CC 2021, or how to request a full refund.

The Country Concert welcomes approximately 20,000 fans each of the three days, Shelby County Sheriff John Lenhart confirmed in May upon the news of the concert being rescheduled.

For more information on tickets and camping, which are on sale now, visit www.countryconcert.com.

Jo Dee Messina performs at Country Concert 2018. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/10/web1_SDN070519Country2.jpg Jo Dee Messina performs at Country Concert 2018. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

By Sheryl Roadcap sroadcap@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4823.

Reach the writer at 937-538-4823.