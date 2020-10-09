Sidney names homecoming king, queen

SIDNEY – The Sidney High Student Government held its annual homecoming crowning ceremony before the Sept. 25 home football game against West Carrollton.

Lauren Barker was named the 2020 Sidney High School homecoming queen, and Cedric Johnson was named king.

The 2020 Sidney High School homecoming court included king candidates Ryan Caulfield, son of Diana and Mark Caufield; Beau Davis, son of Dawn and Jeff Davis; Isaiah Huggins, son of Ellen and Kenny Huggins; Cedric Johnson, son of Jen Molitor and Cedric Johnson; Avante Martin, son of Aisha Martin; Ryan Schloss, son of Rita and Robert Schloss; and Jacob Wheeler, son of Deborah and Jeffrey Wheeler.

Queen candidates included Katie Atwood, daughter of Scott and Tricia Atwood; Lauren Barker, daughter of Kelly and Deron Barker; Jadyn Curl, daughter of Cristi and James Curl; Makayla Dillinger, daughter Wendy and James Dillinger; Khia McMillen, daughter of Julie and Scott McMillen; Abby Nuss, daughter of Tracy and Mike Nuss; and Alyssa Schloss, daughter of Rita and Robert Schloss.

The school did not host a dance due to COVID-19, and other traditional homecoming events and activities were halted as well. Student Government and SHS are hopeful to hold a homecoming dance later in the year.