Anna police officer returns to duty after COVID-19 diagnosis

ANNA – Auxiliary Officer Kris Lee has returned to duty for the Anna Police Department after being off because of a COVID-19 diagnosis.

Lee told the Anna Village Council during its Sept. 22 meeting that his entire family contracted the virus.

Lee also reported Auxiliary Officer Cody Williams did a great job in organizing and getting some things back in order at the police department.

Mayor Mark Pulfer reported Williams submitted his letter of resignation as he is moving out of the state. His last day was Sept. 30.

Council approved a retro resolution accepting Williams’ overtime hours for the pay period ending Sept. 20 and authorized future hours above 80 per pay period, declaring an emergency in doing so.

Sarah Wise attended the council meeting as a potential auxiliary candidate. She was approved to work 30 hours or less per week by a 4-2 vote with Laura Lentz-Fogt and Gary Strasser voting note.

Pulfer also reported police statistics are available for review. The rotary report is $0, he said.

The county mayors will discuss when to have trick-or-treat, and Pulfer proposed having it on the same day as surrounding villages and the city of Sidney.

Pulfer received an email from Sidney Mayor Mike Barhorst regarding trick-or-treat in the county. The request was to have all municipalities hold their trick-or-treat on the same day and time. The proposed day is Oct. 31.

Anna Village Council members were OK with the day being Halloween. However, they are not in favor of the proposed timeframe. The village’s trick-or-treat will be announced once a decision is made.

Council adopted a resolution accepting the amounts and rates as determined by the budget commission and authorizing the necessary tax levies and certifying them to the county auditor.

It also suspended the rules and adopted a resolution authorizing additional appropriations for the village and declaring an emergency.

Administrator Mike Homan reported the zoning board of appeals approved a variance regarding setbacks for a covered porch at 308 E. Main St. Housing council voted to approve the residential Community Reinvestment Acts at its last meeting.

Joey Bruns is inquiring on bracket sizing, and Homan reported he will get him the needed information.

Todd Garrett with Pioneer Electric has been in contact regarding the franchise agreement with the village. The most recent contract already expired some time ago, Homan said.

There are questions on the funding section of the Ohio Public Works Commission South Street phase II application. Homan will look into options.

Fiscal Officer Stacy Meyer reported the Bureau of Worker’s Compensation will release another dividend check to employers. The payment will be equivalent to 2019 premiums.

The village has received two applications for the part-time income tax administrator position and six applications for the full-time public works position, Meyer said.

In old business, there has been no response regarding the proposed waterway at the truck stop. The permit through the Ohio Department of Transportation has now expired. The topic will be removed from the agenda.

The northeast drainage project plans should be complete by the end of the week. It will go out for bid and awarded by the end of October. The engineer’s estimate is $408,000.

Homan confirmed there were no grants available for this type of project. Ken Aselage highlighted various recent awards of grant money for similar projects. After discussion, Homan will look for grants for all future projects.

Various acceptable expenditures were noted to use the COVID-19 money including automatic doors and/or faucets, tablets or laptops for remote technology, drive-thru window due to the social distancing limitations in the lobby, small business funding, hazard pay and cleaning.

Based on the current deadline, a decision will need to be made at the next council meeting, before the unencumbered funds need to be sent back to the county auditor. There is potentially another round of funding that has been approved by the Senate and is being reviewed by the House.

Homan proposed a rate study for the water and wastewater plants at a cost of $13,000 that should take approximately two to three months. The study was approved by council.

Invoices totaling $31,412.34 were presented for payment. A couple questions were asked about the bills.

Meyer explained the Miami Valley Lighting contract. A payment was the last flea and tick application at the dog park. For future reference, Dicke’s Lawn Service contracts with Orkin for the application. The village can save $20 per application by contracting directly with Orkin.

The Finance and Personnel committee will meet at 6 p.m. Oct. 13, and Carol Ferguson will not be in attendance.

The Public Works committee will meet at 6 p.m. Oct. 27. Public Works Superintendent Lindsey Alexander is obtaining quotes for crack sealing and will evaluate for road repairs. Property maintenance issues were reviewed and updated.

The Parks and Recreation committee will meet in March 2021.

An executive session was held to discuss personnel. No action was taken.