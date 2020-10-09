On the agendas

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a regular meeting on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be held by a hybrid method, with board members in attendance in council chambers and others welcome to join virtually.

There will be a presentation giving an update on the street levy.

Council will be introduced to an ordinance amending various sections of and ordinance regarding city-owned and non-residential sanitary sewers.

It is expected for council to adopt the following four resolutions:

• To authorize City Manager Mark Cundiff to enter into fire protection contracts and contracts for emergency ambulance service with various townships;

• To confirm the reappointment of Susan Shaffer to the Greater Downtown Community Reinvestment Area Housing Council;

• To reappoint Melissa Godwin and Joyce Goubeaux to the Citizens Peer Review Board;

• To reappoint James Lockwood to the Personnel Board of Appeals.

Council will also go into an executive session to consider the employment of a public employee.

Jackson Center Council

JACKSON CENTER — The Jackson Center Village Council will meet Monday, Oct. 12, at 7 p.m. at the Family Life Center, 310 Davis St. in Jackson Center. Council will be practicing social distancing and request that everyone wear a mask if you are going to attend the meeting. If you do not have a mask, council can provide one to you. council will also have hand sanitizer on hand for use as well.

A presentation on for the Anna Rescue’s annual update given by David Klopfenstein.

The items on the agenda include to reconsider a previously tabled ordinance to authorize the village administrator to enter into a community reinvestment area agreement with Todd And Emily Ratermann and to declare it an emergency to take effect immediately. Also council will consider an ordinance to authorizing certain adjustments in the 2020 annual appropriations of public funds for the village of Jackson Center during the fiscal year ending Dec. 31, 2020 and to declare it an emergency to take effect immediately.

Also two resolutions will be considered to approve a generation fee abolishment/repeal for the North Central Solid (NCO) Waste District for the village of Jackson Center and to declare an emergency; and to authorize the village administrator to enter into a loan agreement for the purpose of securing funds for a building addition for the village storage facility with Peoples Federal Savings And Loan Association of Jackson Center and declaring an emergency.

Reports will be given by committee chairmen, the police department, fire department and the zoning/economic development chairman.

Sidney Tree Board

SIDNEY — The Sidney Tree Board will hold a meeting on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at 4 p.m. The meeting will be held by a hybrid method, with board members in attendance in council chambers and others welcome to join virtually.

Board members will discuss the following topics:

• New protocols for meetings amid the COVID-19 pandemic; which includes only board members to attend meeting in person, and guests able to join online;

• The 2020 Tree City USA updates — the ceremony is cancelled;

• Fall tree planting of 32 trees awarded to Daily Lawn and Landscaping, of Dayton;