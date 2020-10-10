125 Years

October 10, 1895

The superintendent of the Big Four railroad has issued orders for the placing of a watchman at the Ohio avenue crossing. The order was received this morning. James Williams is filling the place temporarily.

——-

The Republicans of Sidney and Shelby county will have a meeting in this city on October. 22. It will be an afternoon and evening meeting, and Hon. C.W. Fairbanks, of Indianapolis, IN., will be the speaker for the evening session.

——-

The ladies society of the Presbyterian Church met yesterday afternoon and elected the following officers for the ensuing year: Mrs. George McCabe, president; Miss Ollie Honnell, secretary, and Miss Lottie Throp, treasurer.

100 Years

October 10, 1920

Senator Harding will pass through Sidney Monday morning at 10:33 on the Big Fur on his way home from the West. The train will stop for a few minutes to give people an opportunity to see and hear him.

——-

The October grand jury, which made a partial report to Judge Barnes last evening, severely criticized the manner in which Sheriff McVay has been enforcing the law for the regulation of the county jail. The report says that the rules have been violated, prisoners permitted to escape, and prisoners allowed civilian privileges of hiring out while living at the jail.

——-

Carol Clark was elected president at the opening meeting of the Baptist Young Peoples Union at the meeting last evening. Harry English was named vice president; Bethal Clark, secretary, and Irma Wilmore, treasurer; Edith Smith, corresponding secretary, and Blanche English, pianist.

75 Years

October 10, 1945

Early reports coming into the headquarters of the Shelby County War and Community Chest campaign indicate that much progress is being made, H.A. Binley, campaign chairman stated today. He advised that manufacturing Concerns have completed their gifts, exceeding that division’s quota of $12,750.

——-

An inspection of Sidney High school made on October. 5 by F.M. Shelton, of the state department of education reveals that it is being operated on a high level of educational achievement, according to a report received today by Supt. C.C. Crawford.

——-

A football rivalry, dating back many years, will be renewed Friday evening when Sidney High and Piqua High clashed at Julia Lamb field. Starting lineup for the Yellow Jackets will include: Andy Konz and Pat Milligan, ends; Dick Beck and don Wheeler or Phil Foster, tackles; Bob Flinn and Danny Young, guards; Bill Schlagetter, center; Clarence Molitor, quarterback; Max Aiken and Bob Garrett, halfbacks, Tom Brown, fullback.

50 Years

October 10, 1970

County Commissioner Donald Conklin has agreed to serve as chairman for the Christmas Seal Campaign to benefit the Shelby County TB and Health Association. Conklin, elected to the commission in 1968 formerly served as Clinton township trustee.

——-

A luncheon, closing the season for the women golfers at the Shelby Oaks Golf Club, was held Wednesday in the club house. Trophies for the year’s winners were given and officers were elected.

Heading the Women’s Golf Association in 1971 will be Mrs. William Rhees, chairman.

25 Years

October 10, 1995

A magnitude-7.6 quake struck Mexico’s Pacific Coast on Monday, killing at least 33 people and injured 90 as it toppled houses and hotels, cracked bridges, split highways and cut power and phone services.

——-

Frank Giannola was appointed as park manager at Lake Loramie State Park. Giannola was assistant manager at Indian Lake State Park for the past 11 years. Giannola replaces Neal Brady, who became assistant park manager at Indian Lake State Park.

Giannola graduated from Ohio State University with a bachelor’s degree in parks and recreation administration, and is currently in his 16th year of service with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

