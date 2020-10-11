Church re-opens in Rumley

Visitors attend the re-opening open house of The Temple of Rumley, formerly Rumley Baptist Church, on Saturday, Oct. 10. The church, located at 14811 Hardin-Wapakoneta Road, Anna, had been closed and in a state of disrepair. The historically significant church was once used as both a school and church by the community of African American families that once lived in Rumley in the 1800’s.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News